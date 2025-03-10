Music school: on a first-name basis with rap and classical music

A long history

After being founded in the post-war period, the move into the so-called Prunerstift in 1979 was a milestone in the history of the music school. Today, "a particular quality feature is the diversity of the courses on offer," explains Director Christian Denkmaier. "Children and young people can learn 40 different instruments at the Prunerstift or at one of the branches." There are also choir and singing courses. Certain courses can also be used by adults or "returners".