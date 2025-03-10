Brucknerhaus Linz
Music school: on a first-name basis with rap and classical music
The Linz Music School is 75 years old. Extensive celebrations were held at the Brucknerhaus. In addition to a celebratory concert, the singing and rhythm school's hands-on program was a big hit. A total of 3700 visitors - including celebrities - took part in the celebrations. And there was rap, classical music and daring soloists.
Violin virtuoso Nina Sofie Berghammer has been world-famous since her performance at the Dubai Opera House. But the 18-year-old from Linz didn't let herself get carried away and also performed as a soloist at the Linz Music School's celebratory concert at the Brucknerhaus on Friday. After all, she was once a student at the music school, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, as we have already reported.
Festive concert as a highlight
The symphony orchestra under the direction of Ingo Ingensand, the United Voices choir and other special guests such as rapper Yasmo and violinist Julia Lacherstorfer offered a program of rare value. There was rap alongside classical music, contemporary commissioned works alongside Austrian pop music - there were standing ovations.
The program of concerts and hands-on activities was very well received by the public: more than 3700 visitors, including many families, took part in the festivities.
A long history
After being founded in the post-war period, the move into the so-called Prunerstift in 1979 was a milestone in the history of the music school. Today, "a particular quality feature is the diversity of the courses on offer," explains Director Christian Denkmaier. "Children and young people can learn 40 different instruments at the Prunerstift or at one of the branches." There are also choir and singing courses. Certain courses can also be used by adults or "returners".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
