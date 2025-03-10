How Zelensky is fighting for the future of Ukraine

"I think some very big things could happen this week. I hope so," Trump continued. There had been many war deaths again in the past few days. "We have to stop this." Ukraine is demanding security guarantees as part of the agreement. US President Donald Trump wants the natural resources in return for aid that Ukraine received from the USA under the previous US President Joe Biden. The agreement was originally supposed to have been signed in Washington just over a week ago, but this did not happen following a scandal between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Oval Office.