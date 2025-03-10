In Saudi Arabia
How Zelensky is fighting for the future of Ukraine
Following the first exploratory talks between Ukrainian and American negotiators in Saudi Arabia on a possible path to peace in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi now also wants to travel to Jeddah.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio left for Saudi Arabia on Monday night to hold talks with a delegation led by Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak. The US wants to determine what concessions Kiev is willing to make at Tuesday's meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, a US official said. "You can't say, 'I want peace' and at the same time say, 'I refuse to compromise,'" the government official said. "If they are only interested in the borders of 2014 or 2022, that tells us something," the Washington insider, who wishes to remain anonymous, continued.
Now President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also wants to travel to Jedda. "Tomorrow we will continue to work for peace - I will visit Saudi Arabia," he confirmed in his daily video address on Sunday evening, confirming his participation in the negotiations. The first talks between the negotiators had already been satisfactory. "We hope for results, both in terms of peace and continued support."
No timetable yet
In addition to Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian side will be joined at the meeting in Saudi Arabia by his chancellery chief Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov. Saudi Arabia is also being discussed for a possible later meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, there is no timetable for this yet.
In February, representatives of the US government had already met with colleagues from Russia in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible end to the war in Ukraine. Trump and Putin agreed to resume their relations during a phone call in February.
Trump expects commodities agreement to be signed
The US President expects Ukraine to sign an agreement on mineral resources with his country. "They will sign the mineral agreement, but I want them to want peace... They haven't shown that to the extent that they should," he said on Sunday (local time) aboard the government's Air Force One plane.
"I think some very big things could happen this week. I hope so," Trump continued. There had been many war deaths again in the past few days. "We have to stop this." Ukraine is demanding security guarantees as part of the agreement. US President Donald Trump wants the natural resources in return for aid that Ukraine received from the USA under the previous US President Joe Biden. The agreement was originally supposed to have been signed in Washington just over a week ago, but this did not happen following a scandal between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Oval Office.
Trump went on to say that the US government was in the process of lifting the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The USA is also "looking into many things with regard to tariffs" on Russian products.
