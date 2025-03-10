Less sun
This is what the weather will be like in Carinthia in the new week
The weekend was wonderfully sunny and warm, as these photos from our readers testify. Now it's getting rainy!
The photos below show just how much the sun of the last few days has cheered up the Carinthian people. For example, "Krone" reader Dagmar Langmaier captured the magnificent view of Villach's local mountain, the Dobratsch, with her camera. As beautiful as the weather was at the weekend, the new week will be gloomy and cold: a surge of moisture will bring cold and rain.
The weather on Monday
Already today, at the beginning of the new week, overcast weather and dense clouds will prevail. Rain will start to fall from the southwest in the morning and spread to almost all of Carinthia during the course of Monday - the clouds will only clear in the afternoon. Tuesday will be somewhat sunnier and, according to meteorologists, should remain dry despite scattered spring clouds.
Cloudy and wet conditions will continue on Wednesday, with dense clouds causing heavy rain showers, mainly in Upper Carinthia. From the middle of the week, sunshine, rain and wind will alternate: it will rain frequently, especially in Upper Carinthia, and the snow line will drop to 1500 meters. Temperatures of a maximum of 15 degrees will be replaced by warmer foehn winds from Thursday.
