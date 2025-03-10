Vorteilswelt
Less sun

This is what the weather will be like in Carinthia in the new week

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 08:00

The weekend was wonderfully sunny and warm, as these photos from our readers testify. Now it's getting rainy!

0 Kommentare

The photos below show just how much the sun of the last few days has cheered up the Carinthian people. For example, "Krone" reader Dagmar Langmaier captured the magnificent view of Villach's local mountain, the Dobratsch, with her camera. As beautiful as the weather was at the weekend, the new week will be gloomy and cold: a surge of moisture will bring cold and rain.

Andrea Felbinger discovered a bee looking for food. (Bild: Andrea Felbinger)
Andrea Felbinger discovered a bee looking for food.
(Bild: Andrea Felbinger)
"View of Lake Faak", by Katharina Widmann from Rosegg. (Bild: Katharina Widmann)
"View of Lake Faak", by Katharina Widmann from Rosegg.
(Bild: Katharina Widmann)
The Dobratsch shines in the sun, photographed by Dagmar Langmaier. (Bild: Dagmar Langmaier)
The Dobratsch shines in the sun, photographed by Dagmar Langmaier.
(Bild: Dagmar Langmaier)
Delicate snow roses in the Bodental valley (Bild: zVg)
Delicate snow roses in the Bodental valley
(Bild: zVg)
It's "spring in the garden" at Nadja Telsing's! (Bild: Nadja Telsnig)
It's "spring in the garden" at Nadja Telsing's!
(Bild: Nadja Telsnig)

The weather on Monday
Already today, at the beginning of the new week, overcast weather and dense clouds will prevail. Rain will start to fall from the southwest in the morning and spread to almost all of Carinthia during the course of Monday - the clouds will only clear in the afternoon. Tuesday will be somewhat sunnier and, according to meteorologists, should remain dry despite scattered spring clouds.

Kärnten
Symbol heiter
-2° / 16°
14 km/h
09:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
3° / 11°
7 km/h
02:31 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 16°
10 km/h
05:37 h
45 %
Symbol leichter Regen
3° / 12°
7 km/h
01:30 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
4° / 12°
10 km/h
02:47 h
60 %
Symbol leichter Regen
4° / 12°
12 km/h
01:22 h
80 %
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 6°
12 km/h
00:06 h
70 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 6°
13 km/h
01:27 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 9°
16 km/h
07:51 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 9°
13 km/h
10:13 h
30 %
Friesach
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 17°
5 km/h
06:47 h
25 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
7° / 11°
5 km/h
01:16 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 16°
6 km/h
04:11 h
60 %
Symbol Regen
4° / 13°
5 km/h
00:55 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 13°
6 km/h
00:51 h
90 %
Symbol starker Regen
5° / 10°
5 km/h
00:08 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
3° / 6°
7 km/h
00:02 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 6°
8 km/h
01:37 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 11°
12 km/h
10:53 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 10°
11 km/h
08:56 h
40 %
Hermagor
Symbol heiter
-0° / 18°
3 km/h
08:39 h
10 %
Symbol leichter Regen
6° / 11°
7 km/h
02:22 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 16°
6 km/h
05:24 h
45 %
Symbol leichter Regen
4° / 13°
6 km/h
02:23 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
6° / 14°
8 km/h
03:04 h
60 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 13°
8 km/h
02:15 h
> 95 %
Symbol bedeckt
3° / 7°
6 km/h
00:01 h
65 %
Symbol Schneeregen
1° / 6°
6 km/h
01:02 h
70 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 11°
12 km/h
07:25 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 10°
9 km/h
09:49 h
35 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol wolkig
-0° / 18°
3 km/h
06:52 h
25 %
Symbol Regen
6° / 11°
3 km/h
01:19 h
60 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 16°
4 km/h
05:13 h
55 %
Symbol Regen
5° / 12°
3 km/h
00:57 h
85 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 12°
3 km/h
01:58 h
85 %
Symbol Regen
5° / 10°
3 km/h
00:20 h
90 %
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 6°
3 km/h
00:07 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 8°
3 km/h
01:54 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 10°
6 km/h
11:39 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 10°
6 km/h
09:39 h
40 %
Spittal
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 18°
2 km/h
07:07 h
15 %
Symbol Regen
9° / 13°
8 km/h
02:18 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
4° / 17°
9 km/h
05:41 h
50 %
Symbol Regen
5° / 14°
6 km/h
01:25 h
85 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 14°
10 km/h
02:39 h
80 %
Symbol Regen
6° / 12°
10 km/h
00:52 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
3° / 5°
5 km/h
00:22 h
75 %
Symbol Schneeregen
1° / 6°
8 km/h
01:48 h
70 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 9°
11 km/h
11:02 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 10°
8 km/h
08:52 h
35 %
Villach
Symbol heiter
-1° / 18°
9 km/h
08:27 h
< 5 %
Symbol leichter Regen
4° / 13°
6 km/h
02:00 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 17°
6 km/h
05:58 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 14°
6 km/h
02:29 h
55 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 14°
8 km/h
02:16 h
70 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 14°
8 km/h
02:25 h
70 %
Symbol leichter Regen
3° / 7°
6 km/h
00:01 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
0° / 6°
7 km/h
01:10 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / 10°
11 km/h
04:37 h
45 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 11°
6 km/h
11:08 h
25 %
Wolfsberg
Wetterdaten:

Cloudy and wet conditions will continue on Wednesday, with dense clouds causing heavy rain showers, mainly in Upper Carinthia. From the middle of the week, sunshine, rain and wind will alternate: it will rain frequently, especially in Upper Carinthia, and the snow line will drop to 1500 meters. Temperatures of a maximum of 15 degrees will be replaced by warmer foehn winds from Thursday.

Do you like taking photos? Send us your best photos from Carinthia by email to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

