LH Thomas Stelzer
“High time for a turnaround in asylum policy”
The new federal government wants to press the stop button on family reunification. People entitled to asylum should no longer be able to bring their close relatives into the country - as reported by the "Krone". State Premier Thomas Stelzer is urging that the announced stop to family reunification be implemented quickly.
The final negotiations within the coalition are underway. Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) is now appealing to the coalition partners to not only press the stop button, but also the accelerator pedal: "Austria must not stand by and watch as unrestricted family reunification pushes our schools and our social system to the limits. It is high time for a turnaround in asylum policy," said Stelzer in an unusually sharp tone.
550 school-age children
In the previous year, 7762 family members of persons entitled to protection entered Austria, the majority of whom were minors (5331). As reunification is a burden on the school system in particular, the government wants to temporarily suspend it with reference to an EU emergency article. However, the plan is controversial among human rights experts. According to Stelzer, reunification in Upper Austria meant that 550 school-age children were newly admitted in the first half of 2024. In comparison: there are around 200,000 pupils in total in our federal state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.