“High time for a turnaround in asylum policy”

550 school-age children

In the previous year, 7762 family members of persons entitled to protection entered Austria, the majority of whom were minors (5331). As reunification is a burden on the school system in particular, the government wants to temporarily suspend it with reference to an EU emergency article. However, the plan is controversial among human rights experts. According to Stelzer, reunification in Upper Austria meant that 550 school-age children were newly admitted in the first half of 2024. In comparison: there are around 200,000 pupils in total in our federal state.