Housing dispute: standstill or record investment?

Thousands of apartments under construction

691 million euros had been approved for the creation and renovation of housing across the country, while a further 150 million euros had been invested in financial support such as housing subsidies, housing grants or interest subsidies for house builders. "In the previous year, the construction and renovation of 10,000 residential units was approved. Around 4,000 homes are currently under construction across the country," Teschl-Hofmeister sums up. In addition, 1050 single-family homes were subsidized.