Run over by a train: man (28) survives accident

According to the authorities in the South American country on Saturday, Juan Carlos Tello was apparently drunk and fell asleep on the tracks during the accident in the Ate district of Greater Lima. "The train ran over him and miraculously did not kill him," said General Javier Avalos, who is responsible for safety in the Ate district. "He was obviously drunk, fell asleep on the tracks and didn't realize the train was coming," Avalos continued.