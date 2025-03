A huge relief for Austria Lustenau

The spell has finally been broken. After nine league games without a win, Austria achieved the long-awaited full success. The 1:0 win over SV Horn was also the first home win of the season - ending a long drought for the 1,863 fans in the stadium, as the last win in Bregenz came in May 2024. It was an immensely important victory for Markus Mader's side against a club still fighting to stay in the league. The team has now created some breathing space at the back for the time being.