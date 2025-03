Will parental leave and childcare be paid in future?

Despite efforts towards a more equal society, women are still discriminated against. According to SPÖ women's representative Sara Schaar, one of the main problems is the so-called gender pay gap: "Women in Carinthia still earn 12.8 percent less than men." This can be explained by the fact that women often work in lower-paid jobs or are less likely to hold management positions. What is strange is that a third of this percentage remains unexplained. This is exactly where we need to start. Various programs and projects from the state, AMS and ÖGB are intended to help.