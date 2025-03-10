Sporting goods crisis even opens up new opportunities

Highly positioned brands are looking for new sales channels

How is the challenging situation on the sporting goods market affecting the mountain sports outlet? There are repeated reports of a slowdown in consumer sentiment and full warehouses at manufacturers and retailers. "The sporting goods market is in a state of upheaval. Of course, we also recognize the large amount of goods on the market, which leads to high pressure on sales prices and a price war. However, changes in the industry's sales channels give us the opportunity to add new brands to our range," says Krahwinkler. "It is also becoming increasingly difficult for highly positioned and therefore also high-priced brands to implement a selective sales strategy," adds Scheidlberger.