“Critical of the escalation of the trade wars”

Even though the company employs 23,600 people in Austria and claims to generate 1.25 percent of tax revenue in the Alpine republic, and has invested EUR 5.6 billion over the last ten years, money is increasingly flowing into setting up production facilities and the like outside the country's borders. "We have stipulated in our strategy that we want to deliver more 'local for local'. The issue of trade barriers is nothing new for voestalpine, nothing new for internationally active companies. Where it makes sense, we will invest locally and also produce totally locally," says Eibensteiner.