Pallitsch in bad luck: “I’m close to tears!”

"My tactics worked well for a long time, I also had confidence in the race," said Raphael Pallitsch. Three laps before the end, the 35-year-old had worked his way up from the back of the field of nine and was even second at one point. "But that simply took a lot of energy, a huge amount of energy. At some point, the juice ran out," said a disappointed Raphael Pallitsch, who would have loved to reach the European Championship final again after his final at the European Outdoor Championships in Rome, where he sensationally finished sixth in 2024. He admitted: "I'm on the verge of tears now!"