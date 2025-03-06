Missed the final
Pallitsch in bad luck: “I’m close to tears!”
That was bad luck! Raphael Pallitsch finished fourth in his 1500 m preliminary heat at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn in 3:40.96 minutes and missed the final on Friday by one place. The top 3 in each of the three heats advanced to the final, and the Burgenland native finished 13th in the official overall rankings. He admitted: "I'm close to tears now!"
"My tactics worked well for a long time, I also had confidence in the race," said Raphael Pallitsch. Three laps before the end, the 35-year-old had worked his way up from the back of the field of nine and was even second at one point. "But that simply took a lot of energy, a huge amount of energy. At some point, the juice ran out," said a disappointed Raphael Pallitsch, who would have loved to reach the European Championship final again after his final at the European Outdoor Championships in Rome, where he sensationally finished sixth in 2024. He admitted: "I'm on the verge of tears now!"
A small consolation for Raphael Pallitsch was that his 3:40.96 was the fastest time ever achieved by an Austrian in the 1500m at a European Indoor Championships. Until the title fights in Apeldoorn, the fastest was Robert Nemeth in his sixth place at the European Championships 40 years ago, when he ran 3:43.28...
Ingebrigtsen playful
Shortly before Pallitsch, Norway's superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen had once again demonstrated his superiority in the first preliminary heat. In the field of nine runners, he held back in last place for a long time before he worked his way up from the back of the pack with three laps to go in the final 600 m and won in a superior 3:37.49 minutes.
The Olympic champion and world record holder has thus taken his first step towards his (renewed) big mission in Apeldoorn. He wants to win the 1500 m and 3000 m in the "Omnisport" for the third time in a row at a European Indoor Championships. The man knows hardly any limits, as we saw this year at his historic indoor race in Liévin, when he set world records in the 1500 m and the mile in one race.
European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, Day 1: Men:
1500 m: heats (top 3 in each final): 1st heat: 1st Ingebrigtsen (Nor) 3:37.49, 2nd Gilavert (Fra) 3:38.11, 3rd Verheyden (Bel) 3:38.21; 2nd heat: 1st Nader (Por) 3.42.32, 2nd Anselmini (Fra) 3:42.47, 3rd Farken (D) 3:42,53; 3rd heat: 1. Gourley (Gb) 3:40,24, 2. Habz (Fra) 3:40,43, 3. Pihlström (Sd) 3:40,53, 4. Pallitsch (Ö) 3:40,96; official overall ranking after the heats: 1. Ingebrigtsen 3:37,49, 13. Pallitsch 3:40,96.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.