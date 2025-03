“Looking at the table makes no sense”

"Take every opponent completely seriously"

If you want to raise eyebrows and shake your head vehemently at Austria, all you have to do is throw the word "must-win" into the room. This is exactly what awaits the sensational team of the current season - according to their form on paper. Klagenfurt comes to Vienna-Favoriten on Sunday. "We take every opponent completely seriously," says Maurice Malone in an interview with the "Krone". Sounds like a standing sentence, but the Violets live by it. Otherwise, it would not be possible for Austria to currently achieve these "must-wins" like no other team.