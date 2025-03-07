Exhibition in Linz
Erwin Wurm: Green sweaters and an armchair on the chin
A man sticking his head into a wall, a flying blender or a monstrous sweater sculpture in green: you could be forgiven for thinking that the Francisco Carolinum in Linz has mutated into a cabinet of crazy ideas. Yet this is just the start of a trilogy of exhibitions by Erwin Wurm in Upper Austria. A good introduction to the surreal work of the world star, who will also provide surprises in Ischl and Gmunden.
Many people know Erwin Wurm's fat cars. And many know the so-called "One Minute Sculptures": people briefly hold a crazy position and have themselves photographed.
While Wurm used to be able to put his signature underneath them because they were photos on paper, this has become obsolete in the smartphone age. This means that a "One Minute Sculpture" no longer has an author; anyone can post their selfie.
Wurm takes it in his stride, as he signals in his exhibition "Photographic Sculptures" at the Francisco Carolinum. There are still many photos on paper on display, including silver gelatin prints and C-prints.
Early work already shows humor
Rarely presented: A foray through his early work is very interesting, you discover black and white photographs, often surreal scenes were taken in living rooms. There are also many examples of "One Minute Sculptures" as well as more recent photographic works. All in all, this is a good introduction to Erwin Wurm's surrealist universe, which also reflects a society of overconsumption with great, subtle irony.
Erwin Wurm in conversation with the "Krone"
A trilogy of exhibitions is planned in Upper Austria this year. Wurm will be showing ceramics in Gmunden. The highlight: on May 17, a large exhibition of his work will open in the Kaiserpark and Marmorschlössl in Bad Ischl.
In the "Krone" talk, the world-famous artist Erwin Wurm reveals what he is preparing for Ischl.
"Krone": In your Linz exhibition here at the Francisco Carolinum, we can see very central ideas of your work. You have photographed surreal moments: A flying blender, table sculptures with dust. Or there is a video of a man putting on 13 sweaters and photos of the famous "One Minute Sculptures". You invited people to stand in crazy positions. When someone does that, does it change anything in their life?
Erwin Wurm (laughs): No, I don't think so.
They deform, shrink, fatten, expand sweaters, bags or cars. They ask people to make living sculptures. But surely it's not just about art.
First and foremost, I'm always interested in questioning the concept of sculpture in my work. But it has also always been important to me that my artistic work does not exist in a vacuum. Because it is made in a certain time by a person who is anchored in a society. I therefore reflect - consciously and unconsciously - the conditions of my time, whether that is politics, society or whatever.
I love your "fat cars". How did you come up with them?
Sculptural work is always work on volume. We model something, we add volume or take it away. The same thing happens when we gain or lose kilos. We are actually all sculptors! But what if I combine the biological process with a technoid system - with a car? The car becomes ideologically charged, it seems human, cuddly.
A voracious monster.
Environmental pollution, exhaust fumes, the negative, too much - overconsumption is also often a theme in my works, which also question the present in terms of unpleasant things.
Tell us already now: Will you be presenting a "Fat Car" in Bad Ischl?
Yes, a fat Mini.
There's still a little time before the opening on May 17. What are you currently working on?
On new works(laughs).
Yes, of course. But what direction are you going in?
I'm trying to come up with something good again. Because one good idea is not enough for a career as an artist. You have to keep trying to push your ideas to new heights - I don't know if I can do that. But it's definitely fun!
Info: Erwin Wurm, "Photographic Sculptures", until September 7, Francisco Carolinum, Museumstraße 14, 4020 Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
