Erwin Wurm: Green sweaters and an armchair on the chin

They deform, shrink, fatten, expand sweaters, bags or cars. They ask people to make living sculptures. But surely it's not just about art.

First and foremost, I'm always interested in questioning the concept of sculpture in my work. But it has also always been important to me that my artistic work does not exist in a vacuum. Because it is made in a certain time by a person who is anchored in a society. I therefore reflect - consciously and unconsciously - the conditions of my time, whether that is politics, society or whatever.