Prices also dropped
Apple updates Macbook Air with new M4 CPU
The US computer company Apple is updating its popular Macbook Air range of laptops: the new 2025 model will be equipped with the more powerful M4 main processor - with more computing power thanks to two additional processor cores.
The computer portal Heise.de reports that the increase in performance is likely to be around 20 percent. In addition to the CPU upgrade, there are several other improvements - such as multi-monitor support for two high-resolution displays when the device is open. As before, there are two different sized variants with 13 and 15 inch screen diagonals.
Many equipment variants available
The smaller model is offered with two M4 variants of different speeds - one with eight and one with ten graphics cores. There is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a magnetic charging port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as an audio jack. The smaller model weighs 1.24 kilos, the larger 1.51. Screen resolution: 2880 x 1864 pixels for the 15-inch model, 2560 x 1664 pixels for the 13-inch model. Apple claims a battery life of up to 18 hours.
The entry-level model with a 13-inch screen, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD costs 1,200 euros - 100 less than before. The 15-inch model costs 1500 euros - both in the basic version, with more (working) memory (maximum expansion: 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD) the price can climb to over 2000 euros. There is no provision for subsequent memory expansion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
