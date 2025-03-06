Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Prices also dropped

Apple updates Macbook Air with new M4 CPU

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 15:09

The US computer company Apple is updating its popular Macbook Air range of laptops: the new 2025 model will be equipped with the more powerful M4 main processor - with more computing power thanks to two additional processor cores.

0 Kommentare

The computer portal Heise.de reports that the increase in performance is likely to be around 20 percent. In addition to the CPU upgrade, there are several other improvements - such as multi-monitor support for two high-resolution displays when the device is open. As before, there are two different sized variants with 13 and 15 inch screen diagonals.

Many equipment variants available
The smaller model is offered with two M4 variants of different speeds - one with eight and one with ten graphics cores. There is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a magnetic charging port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as an audio jack. The smaller model weighs 1.24 kilos, the larger 1.51. Screen resolution: 2880 x 1864 pixels for the 15-inch model, 2560 x 1664 pixels for the 13-inch model. Apple claims a battery life of up to 18 hours.

The entry-level model with a 13-inch screen, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD costs 1,200 euros - 100 less than before. The 15-inch model costs 1500 euros - both in the basic version, with more (working) memory (maximum expansion: 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD) the price can climb to over 2000 euros. There is no provision for subsequent memory expansion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf