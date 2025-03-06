Ladies on the Streif: Facts about the Super-G weekend

Are the ladies racing on the "full" Streif?

Not quite. They will be skiing the middle section of the infamous course. Mausefalle is skipped, Brückenschuss and Alte Schneise are bypassed. The end is before the Hausberg. "The slope is completely new territory for all skiers, including our ladies, who, like everyone else, will have the opportunity to view and ski the course for the first time on Friday," says Reinhard Fernsebner, group coach of the speed ladies in the European Cup: "It will definitely be a spectacle that the athletes are really looking forward to. Both the upper and lower sections are technically very demanding and the course certainly requires courage and stamina. The exit after the steep slope will also be crucial in order to pick up enough speed. I have a lot of confidence in our ladies and am optimistic that we can be among the front runners." Spectators on skis can reach the starting area "Mausefalle Boden" and watch the athletes' performances on site from the Gschößwiese along the parallel Streif slope, the Kitzbühel Ski Club announced.