Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Palace confirms:

Kate and King Charles to attend Commonwealth Day

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 07:10

The British King Charles III and Princess Kate will be attending next week's Commonwealth Day celebrations. Last year, they had to miss out due to health reasons. 

0 Kommentare

Both had undergone operations and both were diagnosed with cancer. The traditional speech by the monarch, who is also head of the Commonwealth, was recorded on video and played in front of representatives of the member states.

Service in Westminster Abbey
In the meantime, things have almost returned to normal for the royals. Kate announced in January that she was cancer-free. No end to the King's treatment has yet been announced, but he has been making regular public appointments again for some time.

Princess Kate announced in January that she is cancer-free. (Bild: ROTA / Camera Press)
Princess Kate announced in January that she is cancer-free.
(Bild: ROTA / Camera Press)

For this year's Commonwealth Day, both the royal couple and the heir to the throne will attend the service on Monday, March 10, at Westminster Abbey in London, according to reports.

56 Commonwealth states
The Commonwealth is made up of 56 countries, including many former British colonies such as Canada, India and Australia, as well as small island states such as Tuvalu. A total of 2.7 billion people live in the member states.

The goals of the organization, which was founded in 1949, are mutual aid and cooperation in various areas. Environmental protection is to play an important role in this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf