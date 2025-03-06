Palace confirms:
Kate and King Charles to attend Commonwealth Day
The British King Charles III and Princess Kate will be attending next week's Commonwealth Day celebrations. Last year, they had to miss out due to health reasons.
Both had undergone operations and both were diagnosed with cancer. The traditional speech by the monarch, who is also head of the Commonwealth, was recorded on video and played in front of representatives of the member states.
Service in Westminster Abbey
In the meantime, things have almost returned to normal for the royals. Kate announced in January that she was cancer-free. No end to the King's treatment has yet been announced, but he has been making regular public appointments again for some time.
For this year's Commonwealth Day, both the royal couple and the heir to the throne will attend the service on Monday, March 10, at Westminster Abbey in London, according to reports.
56 Commonwealth states
The Commonwealth is made up of 56 countries, including many former British colonies such as Canada, India and Australia, as well as small island states such as Tuvalu. A total of 2.7 billion people live in the member states.
The goals of the organization, which was founded in 1949, are mutual aid and cooperation in various areas. Environmental protection is to play an important role in this.
