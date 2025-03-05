Mixed memories
Corona pandemic: “Extremely tedious and exhausting”
Elena Überbacher, a student at the time of Covid, shares her experiences. The joy of not having to go to school was quickly followed by disillusionment. Few social contacts and distance learning were annoying.
When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, I was 17 and a student at an AHS. It was exciting at first. I didn't know how long we would be staying at home and, together with my classmates, was initially happy that we no longer had to go to school. However, I quickly lost my joy when distance learning began and lessons took place online.
For me, it was extremely tedious and exhausting that I could only see teachers and friends via my laptop. It was also annoying that the technical equipment needed for these lessons didn't work as it should. The network connection often broke down or there were other annoying problems.
During this time, I had to learn independently, organize tasks myself and meet deadlines. I struggled with this at first, but soon learned to master such things too.
Social contact with friends also suffered a lot during the lockdown. Sometimes we met online or spoke on the phone. My siblings, who were also at home, helped me back then. We then spent time together. After almost three and a half months, we returned to school in June with strict rules such as compulsory masks - times I don't miss.
Elena Überbacher
