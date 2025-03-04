Apartment searched
Warrant issued for the arrest of the Mannheim fatality driver
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect (40) following the Mannheim death drive. He has already been brought before a magistrate, but has not provided any information, the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.
The motive for the crime therefore remains unclear. As reported, investigators are convinced that the German from Ludwigshafen drove his car at high speed for hundreds of meters through Mannheim's pedestrian zone on Shrove Monday and deliberately drove towards people. An 83-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were killed. Eleven other people were injured, five of them seriously.
An arrest warrant has now been issued for two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder (each in combination with grievous bodily harm) and eleven counts of assault. After the attack, the man was injured and taken to hospital. The car is registered to him.
Here you can see the tweet about the arrest warrant.
On Monday, the apartment of the arrested German was searched until the evening hours. A number of items were seized that still need to be evaluated. It was not initially specified what these items were.
Investigators discovered a piece of paper in the suspect's car on which sketches and notes had been made in scrawly writing. There are short key words and mathematical calculations written in pencil about speed and driving. The words "stopping distance" and "left" and "right" can also be read. The extent to which these notes are relevant to the crime is currently being investigated.
