New fee for city meal vouchers

Around 30,000 municipal employees affected

The City of Vienna estimates that around 30,000 employees will take advantage of the new offer. The city will incur annual costs of around 1.70 euros per eligible person. "In future, employees will have access to a greater number and variety of redemption points (around 10,000 across Austria) and employees will be able to spend their meal allowance more easily and flexibly according to their own preferences. In particular, the inclusion of food retailers is in line with a modern working environment and represents a significant improvement in choice for employees," it is emphasized. The group of participants has been significantly expanded, as shift workers with night shifts and various other employment relationships etc. are now among the beneficiaries. are now beneficiaries of the new offer. The specific number of employees who want to take advantage of the new digitalized allowance system will not be known until after the changeover in March, the company adds.