Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Disturbing project

Danish artist wanted to starve piglets to death

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 11:58

An artist has caused great horror in Denmark with an exhibition. Marco Evaristti (61) wanted to slowly starve three small piglets to death in a cage - in front of visitors. But animal rights activists put the animals on display out of their misery.

0 Kommentare

The 61-year-old Danish-Chilean citizen, who caused a stir in 2000 with goldfish in blenders, wanted to draw attention to animal suffering with his action in Copenhagen. Evaristti justified himself to the news agency Ritzau with the following argument: "These three piglets would die anyway because they are weak. They have more space in their cage than in a conventional pigsty. Here, 20,000 pigs die every day."

In 2000, Marco Evaristti shocked the world with goldfish displayed in mixers. Visitors to his exhibition were asked to switch on the kitchen appliances. One guest actually heeded the call! (Bild: AP)
In 2000, Marco Evaristti shocked the world with goldfish displayed in mixers. Visitors to his exhibition were asked to switch on the kitchen appliances. One guest actually heeded the call!
(Bild: AP)

The exhibition "And Now You Care?" began on Friday. (in German: And now you care?). On the first day, the exhibited animals, which were under two overturned shopping carts, were given sufficient water and food. After that, a slow death by starvation was planned unless an exhibition visitor put the animals out of their misery with a captive bolt pistol.

The Danish police are now searching for the kidnapped piglets. (Bild: AFP)
The Danish police are now searching for the kidnapped piglets.
(Bild: AFP)

The Danish animal welfare organization Dyrens Beskyttelse has already threatened to press charges. But this was no longer necessary, as unknown perpetrators gained unauthorized access to the piglets on Saturday and stole them. A cleaner noticed the break-in and the empty "enclosure". The police were then alerted.

Numerous death threats against artist and son
There is still no trace of the animals. However, Evaristti announced that the project was over. Apparently the excitement became too much for him. Especially as he and his son had received numerous death threats. The author of one threatening email had added a swastika to a photo of his 25-year-old son and, according to a TV report, wrote: "I hope nothing happens to your son if you really go ahead with this exhibition."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf