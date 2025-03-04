Vorteilswelt
Almost 60 years of marriage

Dolly Parton cries for her husband Carl Dean (82)

04.03.2025 06:29

Fans weep with Dolly Parton. The singer was married to Carl Dean for almost 60 years - until the 82-year-old passed away in his hometown of Nashville on Monday. The singer informed her fans with an emotional Instagram post and let it be known that her heart is broken.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words cannot describe the love we shared for each other for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and compassion," Parton said in a brief statement (see below).

First meeting in a laundromat
Parton had met her future husband in a laundromat on her first day in Nashville in 1964.

The singer informed her fans with an emotional Instagram post. (Bild: Instagram.com/DollyParton)
The singer informed her fans with an emotional Instagram post.
(Bild: Instagram.com/DollyParton)

The tall, quiet Carl was the exact opposite of the fun-loving Dolly. Although the owner of an asphalt company loved Parton's music, he never showed up at her concerts, award shows or galas by her side.

Dean preferred to stay in the background
The country music diva revealed the reason for this for the first time in December: "He wasn't interested in being a part of my music career - which he told me from the beginning." Nevertheless, Dolly persuaded her then newlywed husband to accompany her to a music gala in 1966, where she was honored for the "Song of the Year".

According to Parton, the fact that Carl Dean preferred to stay at home and she had to be constantly on the road was the reason why the marriage was so happy for almost six decades. (Bild: Instagram.com/DollyParton)
According to Parton, the fact that Carl Dean preferred to stay at home and she had to be constantly on the road was the reason why the marriage was so happy for almost six decades.
(Bild: Instagram.com/DollyParton)

"I borrowed a tuxedo for him and he came along at my begging. But he was totally uncomfortable the whole evening." As soon as the couple returned home, Dean tore the suit off his body and announced: "I only want the very best for you. But don't ever ask me to go to one of those damn shows again - because I won't." According to Parton, her husband was adamant about keeping his promise.

Zitat Icon

I like to flirt and so does he. But I never have sex with other men and would kill him if he did with another woman. At the end of the day, we're madly in love with each other.

Dolly Parton

According to Parton, the fact that Dean preferred to stay at home and she had to be on the road all the time was the reason why the marriage lasted so happily for almost six decades: "We have this mutual respect for each other and don't force anything on the other. We also both have a sense of humor."

Jolene flirted with her husband
Dolly revealed in 2008 that she indirectly owes her biggest hit "Jolene" to her husband. That was the name of the beautiful bank employee in her hometown who constantly flirted with Dean and made Parton jealous.

Wedding vows renewed after 50 years
On their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, Parton and Dean renewed their wedding vows. A year later, she wrote in her memoirs "Dolly on Dolly" that she and her husband had an "open marriage": "I like to flirt and so does he. But I never have sex with other men and would kill him if he did with another woman. At the end of the day, we're madly in love with each other."

Dean is to be buried in a small, private ceremony, according to Parton's Instagram post. Far away from the spotlight, just like when he was alive.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

