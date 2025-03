Lubjana Piovesana fears for her brother

Judoka Lubjana Piovesana made a promising start to the new season two weeks ago with a bronze medal at the Grand Prix in Baku. But sport has taken a back seat for "Lulu" over the past few days. Since Thursday night, her younger brother has been missing in Bristol in the UK, where the family of the Vorarlberg native lives. Since then, police, family, friends and volunteers have been combing the area.