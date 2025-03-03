Notes are flying around!

The young musicians arrived with their instruments, fan club and acting paraphernalia. They even perform in a packed Alban Berg concert hall wearing bird costumes and feathers. "We escaped from the cage, flew through our home country and our bird catcher caught us again," says Johanna. Because the "Creative Ensemble" category also includes acting - for example, notes fly through the hall during "Queen of the Kings". Jury member Karen Asatrian: "I am absolutely delighted at how talented and honest the children are. Their musical performance is terrific!"