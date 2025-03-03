Notes are flying around!

prima la musica
This week, young musical talents from Carinthia's music schools are proving their skills in front of a jury: this year's prima la musica music competition in Ossiach even has a record number of participants!
Red cheeks, smiling faces and a few upset children here and there. On the first day of the "prima la musica" youth music competition, the sun rises over the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA) in Ossiach. Also through many wonderful sound breezes.
The young musicians arrived with their instruments, fan club and acting paraphernalia. They even perform in a packed Alban Berg concert hall wearing bird costumes and feathers. "We escaped from the cage, flew through our home country and our bird catcher caught us again," says Johanna. Because the "Creative Ensemble" category also includes acting - for example, notes fly through the hall during "Queen of the Kings". Jury member Karen Asatrian: "I am absolutely delighted at how talented and honest the children are. Their musical performance is terrific!"
We meet horn player Cristina in the corridor: "Guat ist gongen", she happily calls out to us! Johann Brunner, a member of the "Music for Young People" national advisory board, is a little nervous. "As a teacher, I get excited about every note, so I'm nervous." Pupil Johanna Gigler (13), on the other hand, says: "I'm never nervous; I was also perfectly prepared."
years, the bassoon and oboe were not represented at the competition. Brunner: "But now, in our anniversary year, we've finally made it." Behind the time-honored walls, people are coming and going, joy and a good atmosphere are spreading.
We meet horn player Sophie Warmuth from Seeboden (11) in the foyer. She has already won several prizes: "Today was really cool! I want to join the Vienna Philharmonic one day."
Hundreds of talented youngsters will be taking to the stage until Saturday. In the 30th year of the Music of Youth organization, there is even a record number of participants with 400 talents. Music teacher Silvia Igerc: "For many, the competition is a career springboard."
