Feldkirch’s train stations are still the most popular
"WC is an imposition, lift regularly gets stuck" or "Dirty and run-down" - with these ratings, it was not Bregenz station but the one in Steyr that landed in first place among the worst stations.
Waiting for the train? Not exactly the highlight of the day. But not all train stations are the same. The information portal "onlinecasinosdeutschland.com" recently investigated where waiting times in Austria are best spent. A total of 19,449 online reviews of 131 Austrian Federal Railways stations in the 20 largest cities were analyzed.
Montfort towns are below the national average
The stations and stops in the municipalities surveyed received an average of 4.14 out of 5 possible stars. All in all, the people of Feldkirch can sit back and relax: The four train stations in the Montfort town were rated with an average of 4.1 stars. Although this is below the national average for Austria as a whole, the score was still good enough for 8th place in the end. Incidentally, the stations in Wolfsberg (4.6 stars) scored best. They were followed ex aequo those in Salzburg, Graz and Baden with 4.3 stars each.
At the other end of the scale, it was surprisingly not Bregenz but rather Steyr that came last in the ranking. The stations in Upper Austria received an average of just 2.9 stars. The three Bregenz stations (Riedenburg, Bregenz and Bregenz Hafen) achieved something of a sensation with 3.9 stars, finishing in 16th place, tied with Wels in terms of points and stars, meaning that stations in the Vorarlberg state capital were rated even better than the four in Dornbirn. With 3.8 stars, the trade fair city only managed 18th place.
Entire shopping center connected
In the individual ranking of the best-rated stations in Austria, the Graz Liebenau-Murpark stop (4.6 stars) came out on top. The station obviously benefited from the fact that it is not just a train station, but an entire shopping center. Vorarlberg's stops played no role in this category, with one exception. The Bregenz Hafen stop is likely to have brought the lakeside town to the top, and not just in the city ranking. Together with eleven other locations, which were each rated with 4.3 stars, Bregenz Hafen came in 5th place.
Dirty toilets, non-functioning escalators and elevators, a completely run-down building - Bregenz train station would meet all of these criteria, plus a dripping roof and little to no shopping facilities. But it didn't even make it into the "top ten" of the worst railroad stations in Austria. This title went to Steyr, whose station only received 2.8 stars. Even more astonishing: the Riedenburg station in Bregenz secured 9th place in the "Austria's flop stations" category with 3.7 stars.
