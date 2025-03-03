Feldkirch’s train stations are still the most popular

Montfort towns are below the national average

The stations and stops in the municipalities surveyed received an average of 4.14 out of 5 possible stars. All in all, the people of Feldkirch can sit back and relax: The four train stations in the Montfort town were rated with an average of 4.1 stars. Although this is below the national average for Austria as a whole, the score was still good enough for 8th place in the end. Incidentally, the stations in Wolfsberg (4.6 stars) scored best. They were followed ex aequo those in Salzburg, Graz and Baden with 4.3 stars each.