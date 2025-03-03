"Important role"
How Brussels reacts to the new federal government
EU leaders in Brussels have congratulated Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker on his new office. "Together we will make Austria and Europe safer and more competitive," emphasized Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The German CDU politician was also "glad that Europe can build on Austria in turbulent times". She is looking forward to working with Stocker.
EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola emphasized that "in these geopolitically uncertain times, Europe must remain united and act decisively and quickly." Austria plays an important role in this, said Metsola.
EU Council President António Costa also congratulated Stocker via X. "I wish the new Federal Chancellor and the new Federal Government every success!" said the Portuguese, who has been in office since December.
"Shaping the future together"
Portugal's socialist former prime minister said he was "looking forward to our first joint European Council and working on the common challenges facing the EU. Together we will shape our common European future".
Stocker's inaugural visit to the EU possibly on Thursday
According to a spokeswoman for the EU Commission, the date for the new Federal Chancellor's traditional inaugural visit to the EU institutions has not yet been officially set; however, it could be "on the fringes of the EU summit", the spokeswoman said on Monday. The special summit of EU heads of state and government on Thursday in Brussels is likely to be the first at which Stocker will represent Austria in this context. The meeting will focus on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine.
The European People's Party (EPP), to which the ÖVP belongs, also congratulated the new Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and his ÖVP team on its X account in English: "We wholeheartedly congratulate the new Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and his ÖVP team."
And in German it said, repeating the motto of the government program: "Do the right thing now. For Austria."
