How Brussels reacts to the new federal government

Stocker's inaugural visit to the EU possibly on Thursday

According to a spokeswoman for the EU Commission, the date for the new Federal Chancellor's traditional inaugural visit to the EU institutions has not yet been officially set; however, it could be "on the fringes of the EU summit", the spokeswoman said on Monday. The special summit of EU heads of state and government on Thursday in Brussels is likely to be the first at which Stocker will represent Austria in this context. The meeting will focus on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine.