Short trial after three verdicts

"I've never experienced anything like it"

So it was all about the sentence. Lawyer Andreas Mauhart wanted it to be "well below the 14 years that had been handed down the second time". At the third trial, the sentence had been reduced to 15 years. The main reason he gave for the reduction was that his client had now been in custody for 32 months, isolated, completely banned from communicating with children and other family members. "I've never experienced anything like it," the lawyer demanded that this be taken into account as a mitigating factor.