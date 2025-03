Austria never loses its nerve thanks to a clear head

The performance was okay, I can live with it because we forced the win," said Austria coach Stephan Helm. He and his Veilchen showed an immediate reaction after the defeat against Salzburg, returning to winning ways with a 2:1 victory at GAK. Not only because of the six absentees at Graz, Austria had to shape the game and deliver as favorites. Which is now expected due to the highs in many games. "The boys have worked very hard for this. We are happy to accept this role and can handle it," says Helm.