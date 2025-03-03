Environmental scandal
Concerns about natural jewels due to garbage and deforestation
Landfill sites and deforestation in what is perhaps St. Pölten's most beautiful natural jewel are now terrifying conservationists. Because biodiversity could be lost.
The middle spotted woodpecker, great crested newt, oak ram, toad and many other rare species find their last refuge at the former military training area in Völtendorf. But now activist Elisabeth Prochaska was shocked. "The city has carried out a massive clearing operation and destroyed the bats' nurseries and winter quarters," says the sworn environmental protection officer, stunned.
According to the Lanius research association, one of the largest amphibian habitats has also been filled in with gravel. Activist Markus Braun is calling for the swift creation of a replacement biotope. Reports have been made to the Lower Austrian provincial government and the local authority. The horrified St. Pölten Green Party submitted an urgent motion to the local council which was rejected. Eco veteran Wolfgang Rehm from "Virus" at the site inspection: "A hotspot of biodiversity is gradually being lost here!" "We have carefully rejuvenated the ecosystem and only removed 500 solid cubic meters," disagrees municipal forestry expert Dominik Bancalari. There can be no question of clear-cutting or even deforestation. The accusation that a pond was deliberately filled in for a transport route is also unfounded: "This is a route that has been used for years. The pond has always been to the right and left of it."
The disposal company from the Gölsental valley, which - as reported - has been confirmed by the authorities to have acted "uncleanly" at the St. Pölten landfill site, has once again hit the negative headlines. This time it is about the interim landfill site in Schaubing near Phyra. The municipality's hands are tied. This is because only a local resident 50 meters away is a party. Unsorted waste is to be pressed into around 7000 bales and stored, even though there is a well protection area two kilometers away as the crow flies, which provides drinking water for Pyhra and parts of St. Pölten. There are fears of noise pollution into the evening. Greenpeace is on the trail of other possible infringements by the company in the wider country.
Activist Christina Stejskal in Rappoltenkirchen in the district of Tulln denounces uncontrolled deposits of excavated earth. The authorities must investigate quickly!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.