Concerns about natural jewels due to garbage and deforestation

According to the Lanius research association, one of the largest amphibian habitats has also been filled in with gravel. Activist Markus Braun is calling for the swift creation of a replacement biotope. Reports have been made to the Lower Austrian provincial government and the local authority. The horrified St. Pölten Green Party submitted an urgent motion to the local council which was rejected. Eco veteran Wolfgang Rehm from "Virus" at the site inspection: "A hotspot of biodiversity is gradually being lost here!" "We have carefully rejuvenated the ecosystem and only removed 500 solid cubic meters," disagrees municipal forestry expert Dominik Bancalari. There can be no question of clear-cutting or even deforestation. The accusation that a pond was deliberately filled in for a transport route is also unfounded: "This is a route that has been used for years. The pond has always been to the right and left of it."