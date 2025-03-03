Charity event in Melk
Helping out with goulash and beer: Minister on board
The Melk Singverein collected money for children with disabilities from the region and a school project in Burkina Faso. There was no shortage of culinary delights.
"A goulash and a Seidl beer", this well-known motto has been helping for a long time. For the 17th time, the Melk Singverein organized a charity dinner under the direction of chairwoman Angelika Widrich. Yesterday, on Carnival Sunday, helpers, celebrities and connoisseurs met in the atmospheric cellar of the Wachauerhof in the town of Melk. This year, the proceeds will go to a school project in Burkina Faso and children with disabilities in the district of Melk.
Many guests supported the projects
Among the numerous guests were the abbot of the Benedictine monastery Georg Wilfinger, Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, former district governor Elfriede Mayerhofer, district police commander Thomas Heinreichsberger and, of course, Mayor Patrick Strobl.
Active help for the helpers
With such tasty refreshments, it was all the easier to donate, as children in Africa and the Melk region also benefit from eating together. "Of course we are happy to support this wholeheartedly," said Minister Gerhard Karner - also on behalf of other visitors. The top politician from Texingtal was not only present, he also actively helped: Karner poured out and probably tempted many a guest to make a donation.
Widrich, chairwoman of the choral society founded in 1861, was delighted and also thanked the many generous sponsors whose support made this charity event possible in the first place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
