Criticism of land rezoning in the provincial green zone

The term "Landesgrünzone" is most likely to be associated with a green meadow, used for agriculture but still ecologically reasonably intact. However, there are also areas in Vorarlberg that do not correspond to this image at all: in the municipality of Bludesch, for example, there is an asphalted parking lot in the middle of the provincial green zone, and in Ludesch there is even an industrial building. Both areas together are around 14 soccer pitches in size - and both areas have been built on illegally, as the Constitutional Court (VfGH) has determined.