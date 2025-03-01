Equal rights still a dream of the future here too

Yes, World Women's Day is still needed! Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and Elisabeth Cinatl from the Network of Austrian Girls' and Women's Counseling Centers are certain of this. But what do we still have to stand up for today? Nowadays, it is primarily issues such as (economic) equality, participation in politics (where Lower Austria is already one of the frontrunners with 83 female mayors), career choices and mental load that will once again be in the spotlight on March 8.