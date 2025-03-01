In terms of the economy
Equal rights still a dream of the future here too
On the occasion of World Women's Day on March 8, the focus in Lower Austria will be on economic differences. But it is not only in terms of earnings that there is still a gap between men and women.
Yes, World Women's Day is still needed! Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and Elisabeth Cinatl from the Network of Austrian Girls' and Women's Counseling Centers are certain of this. But what do we still have to stand up for today? Nowadays, it is primarily issues such as (economic) equality, participation in politics (where Lower Austria is already one of the frontrunners with 83 female mayors), career choices and mental load that will once again be in the spotlight on March 8.
For example, women still work 43 days a year "for free". "In terms of working life, that's eight years," explains Teschl-Hofmeister. And when it comes to pensions, women in this country will also receive an average of 35 percent less pension than men in 2023. This is often due to part-time work and lower earnings. Which in turn causes the risk of poverty in old age: "28 percent of single female pensioners are at risk of poverty," she continues.
Differences clearly noticeable
Elisabeth Cinatl provided some common examples from practice: "Boys receive 20 percent more pocket money than girls, women do two and three-quarter hours more unpaid care work per day than men, and paternity leave lasts longer than six months for only one percent of men."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
