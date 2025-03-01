Enjoyment with vision
A temple of drinking pleasure in Burgenland
Burgenland is unique: the most important priorities of the wine industry have been given their own chapter in the new Red-Green government program - and rightly so!
Hans Peter Doskozil is the only provincial governor who is directly responsible for the wine agenda. This is reflected in his political work. The current plans in the booming wine tourism segment are very much to the taste of visitors, no matter where they come from.
Grape varieties in the face of climate change
It is not only research into new grape varieties that adapt to climate change in harmony with nature that is intended to open up previously unfamiliar market prospects. A building campaign is also aimed at making traditional wineries more attractive to guests, as set out in the red-green government program.
Businesses should also be able to rely on comprehensive support when switching to sustainable viticulture. "The aim is to achieve 100 percent sustainable cultivation of our Burgenland wine of origin, free of herbicides and glyphosate, within five years," is the official statement.
Temple of pleasure
In the end, the vinophile threads come together in the trendy meeting places. The best example is the Morizz - Brot & Wein restaurant. The new "House of Wine" in the Martinsschlössl in Donnerskirchen has become a welcome gastro temple with a wine lounge and bar, which is just as popular with regular guests from the surrounding area as it is with tourists and day trippers who have traveled a long way to stop off on their bike tour.
1000 bottles already sold
It all started with a rush of visitors at the opening on October 10, 2024. "Since then, we can't complain about a lack of guests," says the landlord, Karl Mutsch, happily. 1000 bottles of Burgenland wines have already been served. The repertoire includes fine tropical wines such as "Freundschaft 2022" from local winemaker Michael Liegenfeld and Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep.
White spritzer for two euros
Morizz is open every day - on Fridays and at weekends with a fine breakfast menu as a culinary bonus. There are also social events such as the "Ollitog" ball on Rose Monday from 12 noon until closing time. Down-to-earthness is the order of the day: two euros for a white spritzer!
Second "House of Wine"
Following this example, another "House of Wine" will soon be built in Gols - as an extension to the Weinkulturhaus. "The great success in Donnerskirchen clearly shows that we are on the right track. In Gols, with 1000 hectares of vineyards, I expect the next big push," says Oschep.
A "Center for Uhudler" is planned in southern Burgenland, and the construction of a cosy wine hotel in central Burgenland. "In tourism, one record result follows another. I still see a lot of potential for Burgenland in wine," emphasizes Doskozil.
