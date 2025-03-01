A temple of drinking pleasure in Burgenland

Temple of pleasure

In the end, the vinophile threads come together in the trendy meeting places. The best example is the Morizz - Brot & Wein restaurant. The new "House of Wine" in the Martinsschlössl in Donnerskirchen has become a welcome gastro temple with a wine lounge and bar, which is just as popular with regular guests from the surrounding area as it is with tourists and day trippers who have traveled a long way to stop off on their bike tour.