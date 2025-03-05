What is blood pressure?

Why is blood pressure so important?

Blood pressure helps your body to function properly. If it is too high (this is called high blood pressure), too much pressure is exerted on the blood vessels. This can damage the heart and blood vessels. The doctor should therefore find out the cause in good time and recommend suitable treatment. On the other hand, if the blood pressure is considered too low, the blood may not flow fast enough to the organs, which can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, fainting or weakness. This is why you should regularly check your blood pressure yourself or have it checked by a doctor, especially as an adult.