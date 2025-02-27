One more hurdle
Wiederkehr: “I have been nominated as Education Minister”
The NEOS leadership is positioning itself: party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr confirmed their claim to the ministry on Thursday evening. This also makes it clear that a successor must be found for Vienna city politics.
"The extended board of NEOS has just elected me as a candidate for the position of Minister of Education. I feel honored and will fulfill this task with passion and joy," Wiederkehr announced on Platform X. He is proud of the "great" Pinken team.
Meinl-Reisinger also declared: "I am very much looking forward to the tasks as Foreign Minister of our Republic." The personal details were unanimously accepted. However, there is still one decisive hurdle. "If the members approve the coalition on Sunday!", explained the pink party leader.
The pink Vienna City Councillor for Education and Deputy Mayor confirmed at a press conference that he would take on the role of Education Minister. "I am happy to be available."
He wants to do this if the party committees agree. He also referred to the NEOS general meeting on Sunday, which still has to vote on the government pact. It is not yet clear who will succeed Wiederkehr in Vienna's municipal politics.
"Wise decision" expected
However, Wiederkehr is confident that a "wise decision" will be made at the weekend. He emphasized that more than 90 percent of party members in Vienna had also voted in favour of the coalition agreement with the SPÖ in 2020. It remains to be seen who will succeed him as city councillor in Vienna. "The personnel decisions have not yet been made," he assured.
The NEOS government team has probably already been decided. Member of Parliament Josef Schellhorn confirmed on ORF on Wednesday that he is to become State Secretary for Deregulation (in the Foreign Ministry). Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will probably become Foreign Minister.
The future ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS federal government will consist of a total of 14 ministers and seven state secretariats. The SPÖ and ÖVP will each hold six portfolios, with two going to the NEOS. Three state secretaries will be appointed by the ÖVP and three by the SPÖ. The NEOS will receive one secretariat.
