"Nothing works anymore"

Workers cut the line – doctors unavailable

28.02.2025 08:00

Two doctors and one problem! For several days now, neither the telephone nor the internet have been working in the surgeries of vet Stefan Steinhauser and dentist Burkhard Kürsten. The reason? Quite curious ... 

"Nothing works anymore, it's a real pain." Dentist Burkhard Kürsten is currently receiving his patients at his practice in Neumarkt under difficult conditions. The telephone line at his premises has been down for several days, and the internet is not working either. "We have to enter all the data manually and patients can't use their e-cards for the time being," he says. The doctor and his team are unable to receive emails, and he has had the practice phone forwarded to his private cell phone. "Somehow we're muddling through."

The reason for the problem? The telephone line to the practice may have been cut during construction work in the neighboring building. "However, discussions with the owner have been fruitless so far," says Kürsten.

Vet annoyed with digital helper
Vet Stefan Steinhauser also has his surgery in the same building. "Nothing works for us either. It's annoying and everything is very hectic. Not even our X-ray machine is working," emphasizes the vet. He contacted A1 Telekom as quickly as possible. A difficult undertaking, the doctor complains. "You used to be able to talk to a person on the phone, but now you can talk to an AI-based chatbot. That didn't work at all." Nevertheless, an A1 technician was on site on Wednesday to get an overview of the situation.

Telekom wants to repair lines quickly
In response to an inquiry from Krone, A1 itself stated that the line was probably cut due to the construction work. However, this is not related to Telekom. Today, Friday, two technicians will again be sent to the two surgeries to repair or replace the lines as quickly as possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
