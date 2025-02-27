Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Local council proposal

Clubs should pay for damage caused by fan marches

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 16:42

"Linzplus wants to hold the two Linz soccer clubs, LASK and Blauweiß, accountable: With a parliamentary group motion in the upcoming municipal council, it is campaigning for a German model that would make the clubs financially responsible.

0 Kommentare

Garbage, long streetcar service breaks, high police costs and violence: fan marches by soccer fans cause enormous expenses and unsettle many people. "Is that really necessary? And does the general public really have to pay for all this while the clubs make a profit from the events? I don't think so," Neo-Linzplus local councillor Brita Piovesan is convinced. She wants to put the issue up for discussion at the next municipal council meeting on March 13 by means of a parliamentary group motion.

No longer a burden for the general public
"The clubs should bear the costs themselves - not the people of Linz. Following the German model, the soccer clubs themselves should be responsible for the costs of fan marches and police operations so that the general public is no longer burdened," says Piovesan.

In Germany, the polluter-pays principle has therefore applied since January 14, 2025: soccer clubs and economic beneficiaries of such events must bear the costs incurred themselves.

Three motions for resolutions
However, as this project cannot be implemented with a single measure, affects several areas of responsibility and also goes beyond the city's competencies (e.g. federal government, police, Linz AG), Linzplus has formulated three resolution proposals. These are initially directed at the Ministry of the Interior in order to create the legal basis (inspired by German models) for a fairer distribution of costs for police operations in connection with soccer matches. Furthermore, the city councillor responsible for cleaning the city will be asked to ensure a speedy and thorough clean-up after fan marches. In addition, the city councillor for security is asked to work with the police to increase the public's sense of security.

"The mayor has a duty"
Piovesan: "In addition, it requires the joint efforts of many stakeholders to protect the city and the general public from harm as much as possible. For example, it would make sense to avoid streetcar service interruptions due to fan marches on the highway by finding alternative routes for the marches. In this context, we also ask the Mayor of Linz to personally address this issue and promote effective cooperation in order to find solutions that cannot be achieved with individual municipal council motions and resolutions alone."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf