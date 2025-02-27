Clubs should pay for damage caused by fan marches

Three motions for resolutions

However, as this project cannot be implemented with a single measure, affects several areas of responsibility and also goes beyond the city's competencies (e.g. federal government, police, Linz AG), Linzplus has formulated three resolution proposals. These are initially directed at the Ministry of the Interior in order to create the legal basis (inspired by German models) for a fairer distribution of costs for police operations in connection with soccer matches. Furthermore, the city councillor responsible for cleaning the city will be asked to ensure a speedy and thorough clean-up after fan marches. In addition, the city councillor for security is asked to work with the police to increase the public's sense of security.