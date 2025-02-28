Vorteilswelt
Coalition sealed

Schwarz now gives Pink more power in the town hall

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 16:00

The turbulence within the party following the losses in the municipal elections seems to have subsided for the ÖVP in Perchtoldsdorf. And they have already found a new partner for the local government. The Greens have been booted out and the coalition pact with the Neos has already been signed.

The previous Perchtoldsdorf town hall coalition lost a total of five seats in the municipal elections in January. Four of these went to the ÖVP and the Greens lost one. Although the two parties would still have a sustainable majority in the municipal council, Mayor Andrea Kö wants to govern with the Neos in the noble wine tavern town in the district of Mödling in future.

Creating more living space
Now that the internal disagreements within the ÖVP, including the resignation of financial reference Wolfgang Hussian and his resignation, have been resolved, the coalition pact with the new political partner was forged in no time at all. The key points: The ÖVP will continue to provide the head of the town with Andrea Kö, Neos top candidate Tony Platt will be deputy mayor. The most important projects of the new local government are the further development and revitalization of the town center, making Perchtoldsdorf more attractive as a business location for regional companies and adapting the building regulations to the 21st century.

Opposition criticizes
The ink has barely dried on the pact between the two parties when criticism is already raining down. Anton Plessl, founder of the new generation list BDG, which has three seats on the municipal council, notes that a new post - "a presumably highly paid town center manager" - is being created. And Gabriele Wladyka (Citizens' List) sees the announcement by the ÖVP and Neos to replace the existing limit on residential units per building plot with other regulations as a risk of an increase in "concrete mania".

Zitat Icon

It was an honor for me to serve our home community as an elected representative for 20 years, I would like to thank you for the largely constructive cooperation and wish the new municipal council a good eye and a steady hand for the next period, which will probably hold its challenges for all of us."

(Bild: Grüne)

Christian Apl, Grüne 

Bild: Grüne

Green veteran leaves
The current deputy mayor Christian Apl from the Green Party will no longer be involved with the new coalition in Perchtoldsdorf. Because when the new municipal council is sworn in at the constituent meeting on March 1, the founder of the Green local group will no longer be there. Apl has resigned from all his offices and is withdrawing from the municipal council.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
