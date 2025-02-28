Schwarz now gives Pink more power in the town hall

Creating more living space

Now that the internal disagreements within the ÖVP, including the resignation of financial reference Wolfgang Hussian and his resignation, have been resolved, the coalition pact with the new political partner was forged in no time at all. The key points: The ÖVP will continue to provide the head of the town with Andrea Kö, Neos top candidate Tony Platt will be deputy mayor. The most important projects of the new local government are the further development and revitalization of the town center, making Perchtoldsdorf more attractive as a business location for regional companies and adapting the building regulations to the 21st century.