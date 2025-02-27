Worldwide ranking
Among the top clinics: AKH/MedUni Vienna in 27th place
Good news from the healthcare sector: four Austrian hospitals are among the top 100 best hospitals in the world! Vienna General Hospital and the university hospitals operated jointly with MedUni Vienna have even made it to 27th place among the 250 best hospitals.
Compared to the previous year, however, Vienna General Hospital performed slightly worse: a year ago, the largest Austrian hospital was ranked 25th. More than 2400 hospitals from 30 countries were evaluated. The list of the best is compiled by the US news magazine "Newsweek" and the data provider Statista.
Four Austrian hospitals among the top 100
From Austria, the Innsbruck University Hospitals (56), the Kepler University Hospital Linz (95) and the University Hospital Graz (99) also made it into the top 100 this time.
Two US hospitals and one Canadian hospital came top internationally: the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (1), the Cleveland Clinic (2) and the Toronto General - University Health Network in Canada (3).
Ludwig: Vienna is an "international health metropolis"
In a press release on Thursday, the Mayor of Vienna expressed his delight at the capital's recognition as an "international health metropolis": "As a central care provider, the University Hospital AKH Vienna offers the complete spectrum of medicine and research at a top international level," emphasized Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).
"Generally accessible cutting-edge medicine and well-trained specialist staff must remain a matter of course in this city," he said, referring to the 3.3 billion euro modernization programme for municipal hospitals, which was presented at the red-pink government meeting in mid-January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
