How strong is RB21?
New car: Max Verstappen draws first conclusions
Max Verstappen completed his first kilometers in the new RB21 during testing in Bahrain and should be quite satisfied with the performance of the new car. At least that's what Red Bull Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko claims.
"It's still too early to say anything about the balance of power. But what I can say is that Max had a very good endurance run, he says he feels the car better than last year's model, and the new car also reacts more predictably. Those were our weaknesses in 2024, so we seem to have taken a step forward," says the man from Graz, reassured.
"Everything is a little different anyway"
Marko was less pleased with yesterday's power failure at the Bahrain International Circuit. "The testing time is limited, we only have three days to test the new car. Every hour counts, so something like this is all the more annoying. But it seems to me that everything is a little different this year anyway. We thought it would be nice and warm here for the winter test, and now it's colder than in Europe, even with rain," said the 81-year-old.
The Formula 1 teams still have around two weeks to fix the odd little thing on the car before the premier class of motorsport kicks off the new season on March 16 at the Albert Park Circuit in Australia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
