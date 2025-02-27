New car: Max Verstappen draws first conclusions

"Everything is a little different anyway"

Marko was less pleased with yesterday's power failure at the Bahrain International Circuit. "The testing time is limited, we only have three days to test the new car. Every hour counts, so something like this is all the more annoying. But it seems to me that everything is a little different this year anyway. We thought it would be nice and warm here for the winter test, and now it's colder than in Europe, even with rain," said the 81-year-old.