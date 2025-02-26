SKN new signing Kurt
“It feels like a transfer abroad”
St. Pölten's new winter signing Can Kurt returns to the Ertl Glas Stadion on Friday to face "ex" Amstetten in the western derby in League Two. The 23-year-old played for SKU for five and a half years and draws a comparison with his new club.
One man will go into Friday's second division derby between Amstetten and St. Pölten with mixed feelings. Namely Can Kurt, who spent five-and-a-half years at SKU, played 119 competitive matches for the hosts - and moved to the "Wolves" in the winter.
Will he turn into the right dressing room at the Ertl-Glas-Stadion anyway? Kurt is evasive: "It will certainly be a bit unusual. But it's nice for me to see the whole thing from a different perspective after such a long time." He doesn't give any presents. But a heartfelt farewell. "Everything happened very quickly after my transfer, I flew straight to Turkey for the training camp. So I have to say goodbye to everyone first." Kurt did not do so out of respect. "I actually wanted to drop in on training, but I thought it would be a bit strange before the derby," laughs the defender, who is immersed in a different soccer world in St. Pölten. "Compared to Amstetten, it felt like a transfer abroad." Aha! In what way?
"Everything is much more professional here, English is spoken because of the many legionnaires." The ambitions of the "Wolves" are also different. "You can tell that the club wants to go up. We have an extremely dense squad, lots of quality in every position." A sleeping giant.
"I've handled it well"
"We'll give it our all again this year, then we'll see what we get for it in the end," behind closed doors, the title fight is probably not yet off the table. The 1-0 win in Lustenau at the start of the year was the first sign of things to come. Kurt, normally a left-back, helped out on the other side and played 90 minutes. "I handled it well and pushed myself for more starting appearances."
