“It feels like a transfer abroad”

"Everything is much more professional here, English is spoken because of the many legionnaires." The ambitions of the "Wolves" are also different. "You can tell that the club wants to go up. We have an extremely dense squad, lots of quality in every position." A sleeping giant.

"I've handled it well"

"We'll give it our all again this year, then we'll see what we get for it in the end," behind closed doors, the title fight is probably not yet off the table. The 1-0 win in Lustenau at the start of the year was the first sign of things to come. Kurt, normally a left-back, helped out on the other side and played 90 minutes. "I handled it well and pushed myself for more starting appearances."