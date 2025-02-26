White House to select journalists itself in future

Dispute with AP news agency in court

AP continues to refer to the waters south of the US Atlantic coast, internationally known as the "Gulf of Mexico", by the name it has been known by for 400 years. As a result, AP reporters no longer enjoy the privilege of access to the Oval Office. AP and the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) took legal action against this. However, a judge did not initially impose an injunction against the White House.