Already the second charge of attempted murder

Attempted murder! This is why a 27-year-old will soon have to stand trial at Wels Regional Court in Upper Austria. In December 2024, Kevin used a pitchfork to attack a fellow inmate of the same age who lived on a farm in Neukirchen am Walde, where forensic patients and inmates were being prepared for release. Motive: dispute over the house rules.

Defendant has a guardian ad litem

"Admission to a forensic center is requested, but with a penalty," Stefan Weber from the Wels public prosecutor's office confirms the charge. According to the expert opinion, the 27-year-old's sanity at the time of the crime cannot be ruled out. The question of sanity is essential for Michael Lanzinger, the trial lawyer. Because if his client is not sane, he will probably be committed, but without a time limit - so the 27-year-old could also be released earlier if he is deemed to be cured.