New plans for the province’s oldest shopping center

Building fabric as a big question mark

In the search for a location for the care center in the city, the state of Burgenland has now cast an eye on the property, confirmed the Landesimmobilien Gesellschaft Burgenland (LIB) when asked. The EKO is one of several options currently being examined in Oberwart. The big question mark behind it: The ageing building fabric, which would cause considerable additional costs if it were to be converted. While the owner of the EKO has repeatedly emphasized that he is open to any buyer, the landowner, the Reformed Church, says that there have not yet been any talks with the state. However, they also point out that these could be imminent.