New plans for the province’s oldest shopping center
The province of Burgenland has its eye on the EKO in Oberwart. It is one of several options for a care center. In any case, the town would be delighted to see the "eyesore" revitalized.
In the 40th year of its foundation, there are new plans for the oldest shopping center in Burgenland, the EKO in Oberwart. The former shopping temple has now become an eyesore in the town. There are no more stores, just a restaurant and a tattoo studio.
Building fabric as a big question mark
In the search for a location for the care center in the city, the state of Burgenland has now cast an eye on the property, confirmed the Landesimmobilien Gesellschaft Burgenland (LIB) when asked. The EKO is one of several options currently being examined in Oberwart. The big question mark behind it: The ageing building fabric, which would cause considerable additional costs if it were to be converted. While the owner of the EKO has repeatedly emphasized that he is open to any buyer, the landowner, the Reformed Church, says that there have not yet been any talks with the state. However, they also point out that these could be imminent.
Revitalization of the town centre
In any case, the town would be delighted to see the area revitalized and kill two birds with one stone: care on the doorstep and a necessary revitalization of the town center at the same time. Everyone in Oberwart has already said goodbye to the idea that the once prestigious shopping center will be filled with stores again.
Construction of the 71 care support point is progressing
In the meantime, construction of the 71 care support points is progressing: the go-ahead has been given for 20. The care support points in Schattendorf and Stinatz are already complete. Topping-out ceremonies have already been held in Kobersdorf, Deutsch Jahrndorf, Unterkohlstätten, Grafenschachen and Müllendorf. Construction started in Minihof-Liebau, Trausdorf, Markt St. Martin, Unterwart, Gerersdorf-Sulz, Bocksdorf, Steinberg-Dörfl, Steinbrunn, Neudörfl, Mannersdorf, Inzendorf, Königsdorf, Gols and Rechnitz.
This pioneering care support point project focuses on security of supply. We want to be able to guarantee care on the doorstep. Every Burgenlander who needs care or assistance should be able to get it.
Landesrat Leonhard Schneemann
Search for operators for 24 care regions underway
In the municipalities of Gattendorf and Stadtschlaining, the care centers are also on their way, while Grafenschachen and Unterkohlstätten will be completed this year. Operators are also currently being sought in 24 of the 28 care regions. Schattendorf, Trausdorf, Großpetersdorf and Kohfidisch are operated by Soziale Dienste Burgenland. "With the care plan for the future, we are securing care and support in the long term and offering all people affordable and high-quality services for ageing with dignity, in familiar surroundings and regardless of income," says Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann.
