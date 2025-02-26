To Upper Austria
South Carinthian Drau ship MS Magdalena sold!
After two years of searching, a buyer has been found for the MS Magdalena excursion ship. The South Carinthian tourism region was unable to save and keep the once popular attraction.
It was once regarded as the tourist highlight of Southern Carinthia - from 2006 to 2021, the MS Magdalena was the only excursion boat to chug back and forth between the Edling power plant and the Anna Bridge from its mooring at the Tainach Bridge. Up to 10,000 guests enjoyed the panoramic trips each season. Incidentally, the ship was previously called "Maria Wörth" and belonged to the Wörthersee Schifffahrt fleet. In 2021, however, the MS Magdalena's shipping operations were discontinued and in 2023 its operating company finally slipped into insolvency.
South Carinthian tourism was unable to save the attraction and the excursion ship has been weathered at its mooring point ever since, adorning the entrance to the Klopeiner See tourist region.
Traunsee Schifffahrt as buyer
However, this dreary sight will soon be history - lawyer Manfred Opetnik, who has been appointed as liquidator, has now been able to find a buyer for the excursion boat. "The Upper Austrian company Traunsee Schifffahrt GmbH will take over the MS Magdalena and refurbish it. She will then also be used there as an excursion boat," says Opetnik.
However, no information is given about the exact price - but it is said to be an acceptable five-figure sum.
