South Carinthian Drau ship MS Magdalena sold!

It was once regarded as the tourist highlight of Southern Carinthia - from 2006 to 2021, the MS Magdalena was the only excursion boat to chug back and forth between the Edling power plant and the Anna Bridge from its mooring at the Tainach Bridge. Up to 10,000 guests enjoyed the panoramic trips each season. Incidentally, the ship was previously called "Maria Wörth" and belonged to the Wörthersee Schifffahrt fleet. In 2021, however, the MS Magdalena's shipping operations were discontinued and in 2023 its operating company finally slipped into insolvency.