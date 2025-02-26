“Krone” tests: This is how tough the job of an air traffic controller is

They report in on the approach and ask about the wind conditions. Meanwhile, a pilot of another aircraft wants to take off and speaks on the radio. A look at the runway: Is it clear? A look at the radar - is the incoming plane still far enough away? If everything is clear, the take-off clearance is given. But now it has to be quick, because the arriving pilot urgently needs permission to land, otherwise he will take off again. It's not going to happen.