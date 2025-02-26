On the simulator
“Krone” tests: This is how tough the job of an air traffic controller is
Austro Control gave the "Krone" an insight into the simulator on which the prospective air traffic controllers learn their trade. Stress resistance is a must. Incidentally, air traffic controllers are always in demand.
More than 1000 people apply for a job as an air traffic controller at Austro Control every year, and only 40 of them are actually allowed to start the three-year training course. The requirements are high and the selection process, including health, stress and intelligence tests, is strict.
Before the big recruiting day on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (3rd, Schnirchgasse 17), where interested parties can get an idea of this profession, "Krone" editor Viktoria Graf tried her hand as a tower controller on the simulator, where the trainees also learn their trade as part of the basic training.
Keeping an eye on everything
It becomes clear straight away that multitasking skills are the be-all and end-all. Not only do you have to keep an eye on several screens, which display the air and ground radar and the current weather, among other things, but also the airport runway and aircraft - and also stay in contact with the landing and departing pilots via radio.
They report in on the approach and ask about the wind conditions. Meanwhile, a pilot of another aircraft wants to take off and speaks on the radio. A look at the runway: Is it clear? A look at the radar - is the incoming plane still far enough away? If everything is clear, the take-off clearance is given. But now it has to be quick, because the arriving pilot urgently needs permission to land, otherwise he will take off again. It's not going to happen.
And the next plane is already waiting for take-off clearance. But in order for it to land on the runway, the lights on the ground, the traffic lights so to speak, have to be activated.
Constantly changing conditions
You get a feel for this over time, but only thanks to the guidance of tower training manager Hannes Schechtner. He has been training prospective air traffic controllers for 23 years and is actually pleased with the editor's performance. However, the day-to-day business is more difficult. "We have to deal with constantly changing conditions and differently qualified pilots from all countries," explains trainer Gregor.
Respect and responsibility
That's what makes it so appealing for Rafael, an air traffic controller: "It's often about problem-solving." There is also the responsibility for thousands of people every time you are on duty. How do you deal with that? "You have respect, but with routine it becomes normal over time," says trainee Nico.
Air traffic controller training starts twice a year and applications can be submitted at any time. No registration is required for the Recruiting Day on March 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
