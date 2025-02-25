Until March 3 on Steam
Cult RPG “Gothic”: Remake now playable as a demo
As part of the Steam Next Fest, THQ Nordic and Alkimia Interactive have released the demo "Nyra's Prologue" for the eagerly awaited "Gothic 1" remake. You can immerse yourself in the remastered world of the RPG classic on Steam until March 3.
In Nyra's Prologue, players do not take on the role of the well-known "nameless hero", but slip into the skin of Nyra, a newly sentenced prisoner. In the dangerous prison colony, the aim is to fight for survival and gain first impressions of the game world, the mechanics and the atmosphere of the remake.
Demo lasts around an hour
The demo, which lasts around an hour, offers challenging battles and shows the graphics reworked in Unreal Engine 5 for the first time. However, the gameplay is still limited to a small area with a reduced number of mechanics; the finished "Gothic" remake will of course be much larger.
"Gothic" from 2001, developed by the German studio Piranha Bytes, is considered one of the most influential games of its genre. It impressed with a lively, believable game world in which NPCs had their own daily routines and reacted to the player's behavior - a highly innovative concept at the time. However, it remains to be seen exactly when the remake will be released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
