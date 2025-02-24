Drug drivers without a license stopped at Planquadrat

"Action sharp" by the police last Friday: a nationwide planned square was carried out for ten hours. The officers' focus: speeders, drink and drug drivers. A total of 820 vehicles were stopped and almost as many alcohol tests were carried out. Seven people were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, while two others were found to have consumed addictive substances. The sad front-runner was a 27-year-old driver in the district of Neusiedl am See, who had a blood alcohol level of 1.48 per mille.