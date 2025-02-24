Vorteilswelt
Balance of the checks

Drug drivers without a license stopped at Planquadrat

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 19:00

The police caught nine drink and drug drivers during a special operation. A 27-year-old was stopped with a blood alcohol level of 1.48.

0 Kommentare

"Action sharp" by the police last Friday: a nationwide planned square was carried out for ten hours. The officers' focus: speeders, drink and drug drivers. A total of 820 vehicles were stopped and almost as many alcohol tests were carried out. Seven people were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, while two others were found to have consumed addictive substances. The sad front-runner was a 27-year-old driver in the district of Neusiedl am See, who had a blood alcohol level of 1.48 per mille.

Clinical examination confirmed suspicion
Another 27-year-old was stopped and checked in Oberwart. The officers immediately noticed that the man was impaired by drugs. A clinical examination by the police doctor confirmed the suspicion. During the check, it also emerged that the 27-year-old had not had a driver's license for years and was still driving. He was banned from continuing to drive. He will also face a number of charges.

A 23-year-old in Oberpullendorf was in a particular hurry. He was speeding through the town at 96 kilometers per hour, where only 50 kilometers per hour was actually permitted. After being stopped, the young man was allowed to surrender his driver's license on the spot. He also faces charges. And he is not the only one.

More checks during carnival
A total of 821 charges for speeding were filed in the course of the special campaign. There were also 91 charges for driving too close together. The officers took two license plates. In view of the upcoming peak of the carnival season, the police want to continue to step up checks. Therefore: If in doubt, leave the car at home.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
