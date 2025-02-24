Great red carpet looks
Selena Gomez with a tattoo flash at the SAG Awards
One week before the big Oscar gala on March 2, the celebrities got all dressed up for the SAG Awards. First and foremost Selena Gomez, who provided some deep insights on the red carpet.
The actress chose a dark blue gown by Celine for the awards ceremony and looked even more beautiful in it than last time. The off-the-shoulder dress with a shawl collar and long leg slit also caused a few surprising "flashes".
Gomez, who picked up an ensemble award for her series "Only Murders in the Building", also showed off her back tattoos on the red carpet of the SAG Awards.
The designer dress had a small "peephole" at the back, where Gomez's tattoo in Arabic script flashed out. Gomez got the line, which translates as "Love you first", back in 2014. The large rose tattoo, which she has only had for a few years, was also visible under her dark bob haircut.
Gomez completed her great look with sandals by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Messika.
Brown showed off her new look
But Gomez was by no means the only celebrity beauty who looked simply enchantingly beautiful on Sunday evening. Another real eye-catcher was "Stranger Things" beauty Millie Bobby Brown, who showed off her new hair color for the first time and was only recognizable at second glance with her blonde hair.
The actress opted for a silk gown by Louis Vuitton in trendy powder pink, which gently flattered her curves. Ariana Grande also opted for a pink gown. She wore an off-the-shoulder gown with floral appliqués by Loewe.
Moore rocked the red carpet
Demi Moore was not only delighted to receive a "SAG Award" for Best Actress in a Leading Role, she also rocked the red carpet with her look. The actress, who is also a favorite for the Oscar, arrived in a black gown with a leather bustier and ruffles by Bottega Veneta.
Moore's colleagues Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning also proved that classic black never goes out of fashion. While Saldana attracted attention in a gown with a striking sleeve design, Fanning looked simply magical in her black gown with a peplum by Loewe.
Palmer in a vintage dress by Chanel
Keke Palmer arrived in a vintage Chanel dress that had a famous previous owner. None other than Jamie Lee Curtis wore the black dress with the golden details in 1985. Like Curtis 40 years ago, Palmer combined the dress with long, black gloves.
But Curtis was also a real eye-catcher that evening. The Hollywood icon appeared on the red carpet of the SAG Awards in a black glittery look with lots of feathers from Dolce & Gabbana.
Anderson without make-up
Pamela Anderson, on the other hand, remained true to her style. The former "Baywatch" icon once again appeared on the red carpet without make-up. In her white, flowing gown by Dior, the actress looked like a Greek goddess.
Monica Barbaro provided a colorful eye-catcher. The actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, wore a fiery red Dior gown with a neckline that almost reached her navel.
The SAG Awards were presented for the 31st time on Sunday evening. They are among the most important awards in the acting industry and the association has more than 122,000 members.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
