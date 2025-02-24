Neo-Papa Wernitznig:
“I’m ready to extend my contract with Austria!”
The 4:2 triumph over GAK broadens the chest of the Austria-Klagenfurt boys.Birthday boy "Wuschi" Wernitznig talks about his contract situation, the pacifier jubilation and the salary issue. Plus: Two men will be missing against LASK on Sunday.
What a relief! After seven games without a win, Austria Klagenfurt are finally back on track - the 4:2 triumph over GAK yielded some interesting points:
- Violett have never scored four goals in the current Bundesliga season - their previous highest win had been a 3:1 over Blau-Weiß Linz. "The knot has been untied! We were too timid in possession in the first two games - we've put that behind us," said a delighted "Wuschi" Wernitznig and rightly emphasized: "If we perform like this, nobody needs to worry, we'll stay up!"
- Speaking of Wernitznig: Austrias veteran celebrated his magnificent 1:0 half-volley hammer (incidentally his 40th Bundesliga goal!) against GAK with a pacifier celebration. Because his sweetheart Lisa is pregnant again and expecting a child in July. "We'll be surprised what it will be," grins Wernitznig, whose Kaia (2) is already looking forward to having a sibling.
- What does "Wuschi's" future look like? First of all, the Gailtal native celebrates his 35th birthday today, but the contract of the reliable midfielder expires in the summer! "I had a conversation with sporting director Günther Gorenzel in the fall and made it clear that I was ready to extend my contract."
- The unfortunate issue of salaries being paid too late was also coolly ignored by the players. "It's already an issue in the dressing room, but we're footballers and have to deal with it," says Wernitznig. Important: While the December salary has been paid for the time being, the rest must now also be paid - especially as the players are supposed to sign that they have received everything for the license handover (3 March). Head of sport Günther Gorenzel says: "I take my hat off to the way the team is dealing with this issue - that speaks for the character of the lads!"
- In any case, the start to the spring has been strong: with five points, Klagenfurt - together with LASK - are the best team in 2025. Only the WAC got off to a better start with seven points. "If we always perform like this, we are - without wanting to sound disrespectful - above certain teams in terms of quality!" Ben Bobzien also cheered after his fifth penalty goal in total (the 4:2 against GAK) in the current season.
- Austria will be without Christopher Cvetko for Sunday's home game against LASK (hopefully with the less overburdened new stadium announcer Thomas Genäuß) - he picked up his ninth yellow card and is still the absolute leader in this statistic. Nici Binder (muscle strain in his thigh) will also be missing. There is no training today (Monday).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
