UTTC Salzburg’s goal for the season is within reach

Important victory for the UTTC Salzburg men's table tennis team! A win against SPG Linz, who were level on points before the match, was a must if they were not to lose sight of the top four. And the team of chairman Walter Windischbauer delivered and won 4:0. The Salzburg team is now fourth in the table and only has supposedly easier opponents in Kennelbach and Kufstein. "We fought really well and played well. It was a must-win and we did it," said a relieved Windischbauer.